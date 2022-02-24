Kingspan CEO Murtagh's pay jumps to €5.7m

Total combined remuneration for company's five executive directors jumped nearly €5m to just under €15.6m last year
Kingspan CEO Murtagh's pay jumps to €5.7m

Kingspan chief executive Gene Murtagh saw his total pay packet balloon by nearly 75% on the back of the company’s strong financial performance.

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 21:04
Geoff Percival

Kingspan chief executive Gene Murtagh saw his total pay packet balloon by nearly 75% to €5.74m last year on the back of the company’s strong financial performance.

The Cavan-headquartered international building insulation group’s newly published annual report shows Mr Murtagh’s total remuneration topped €5.7m after amounting to just under €3.3m in 2020.

Mr Murtagh’s basic salary remained unchanged at €888,000, but his total package surged due to bonus payments and share option rewards.

The total combined remuneration for Kingspan's five executive directors jumped nearly €5m to just under €15.6m last year, the annual report shows.

Return to acquisition trail

The publication of Kingspan’s annual report comes a week after the group reported a strong set of financial results for 2021 and announced a significant flexing of its financial muscle with a return to the acquisition trail.

Kingspan last week reported a near 50% increase in trading profit, to €755m, for 2021, with revenues surging by 42% to just under €6.5bn. The group finished last year with an after-tax profit of €571m, which was 48% ahead of the previous year.

On top of that, the Cavan group said it had agreed to buy French roofing business Ondura Group from French private equity house Naxicap Capital Partners and other owners for €550m.

Kingspan shares, down nearly 4% in latest trading, have continued to lag, however, suggesting some lingering investor damage from the company’s links to the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017, where some of its product was used without the company’s knowledge in an unsafe construction.

Read More

Kingspan shrugs off inflation pressures with strong results and return to acquisition trail, but ‘cautious’ on future

More in this section

Rolls-Royce chief executive bonus Rolls-Royce shares plunge as chief executive quits
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Chip makers see limited disruption from Ukraine for time being              Chip makers see limited disruption from Ukraine for time being             
pay packetPerson: Gene MurtaghOrganisation: Kingspan
<p>In the fourth quarter of 2021, there was one dispute in progress resulting in 25 days lost and involving five workers and two firms. File Pic.</p>

Industrial disputes drop significantly below pre-pandemic levels

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices