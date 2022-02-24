Bord Gáis Energy profit decline dents UK parent's growth

Bord Gáis Energy saw a 33% drop in profit and a 4,000-person fall in customers last year, annual results from parent company UK energy utility Centrica show.

Bord Gáis Energy made an adjusted operating profit of £28m (€33.5m) last year, down from a profit of £42m in 2020. Its profits were hit by the well-publicised temporary closure of its Whitegate power plant in Co Cork. It saw a marginal decline in customer complaints, but also in total customer numbers which fell 1% from 513,000 in 2020 to 509,000 as of the end of last year.