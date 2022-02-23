Activa and Evian maker  Danone plans further price hikes to offset inflation costs

Danone pledged further productivity gains and price increases this year to offset cost inflation after the French food maker beat fourth-quarter sales forecasts, driving its shares up nearly 4%.

The company, which has plants in Macroom and Wexford and sells to China and other markets, last year announced a marketing initiative for its Wexford-packaged baby formula plant.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, who took over as chief executive of the world's largest yoghurt maker in September, told investors that despite a strong end of the year, much remained to be done to turn the company around.

Areas for improvement included a "somewhat unbalanced" growth model that did not allow Danone, owner of the Evian and Activia yoghurt brands to "fully capture the potential of its markets".

There was also a need to improve "quality of execution" and to step up investment behind brands, Mr Saint-Affrique said.

Surging costs for consumer goods companies

Consumer goods companies are grappling with surging costs for commodities, energy, transport, and labour, prompting rival Unilever earlier this month to warn of a drop in margins as it struggles to lift prices enough to offset the extra expenses.

Cost inflation of 8% in 2021 was expected to be in a low to mid-teens range in 2022, finance chief Juergen Esser told analysts.

He said inflation would be broad-based, driven by raw materials prices, logistics rates, energy prices, with the strongest impact coming from packaging costs.

"The question remains one of whether new CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique will take a margin reset, or not," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Former Danone boss Emmanuel Faber was abruptly ousted as chairman and CEO last year following clashes with some board members over strategy and calls from activist funds for him to resign over the group's lacklustre returns compared with some rivals.

The main challenge for Mr Saint-Affrique is to boost profit margins and sales across the group's three businesses — dairy and plant-based products, infant formula and bottled water — while facing mounting input costs, with the further stress of a conflict in Ukraine.

Danone reported that its 2021 like-for-like sales rose 3.4% to €24.3bn.

Most of the sales beat came from the bottled water division.

Reuters