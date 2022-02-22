Airbus to use outdated superjumbo jet to test hydrogen-fuelled flights

Airbus will use its A380 jet as the unlikely test bed to help the industry fly into a fuel-efficient future. The jet is the last superjumbo of a bygone kerosene-guzzling era.

Airbus will use it to test its first propulsion system using hydrogen, a fuel the planemaker wants to introduce on a new passenger aircraft by 2035. The modified double-decker, the first of its kind that Airbus ever built, will maintain its four conventional turbines, while a fifth engine adapted for hydrogen use will be mounted on the rear fuselage.