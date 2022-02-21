Slovenia moves to block hotel deal linked to Orban ally

Slovenia is known for its reluctance to sell assets to foreign investors following a string of bad experiences — including the 2019 bankruptcy of its former national carrier.
Slovenia moves to block hotel deal linked to Orban ally

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 16:12
Jan Bratanic

Slovenia’s premier has moved to block a controversial deal that would hand a large chunk of the country’s biggest tourism group to a buyer with ties to the family of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban.

Prime minister Janez Jansa’s cabinet approved an investment in the country’s Sovereign Holding, allowing it to exercise an option to buy a stake of over 42% in Sava, which controls hotels spanning the Adriatic coast to the shore of picturesque Lake Bled in the Alps.

Mr Jansa, who like his nationalist Hungarian ally, is facing general elections in April, has come under mounting pressure from trade unions and political parties, including one from his own coalition, to use his influence to block the sale in a country known for its reluctance to sell assets to foreign investors. 

The minority stake in question was held by a private company and the buyer is a Budapest-based company headed by a business partner of Mr Orban’s son-in-law.

“The intent is to consolidate ownership,” Mr Jansa said at a briefing with Mr Orban. He said the ultimate goal would be to find a strategic investor. 

The issue resonates in Slovenia, where vested interests, a distrust of foreign capital, and a string of bad experiences — including the 2019 bankruptcy of former national carrier Adria Airways three years after its sale — have all contributed to a slower pace of privatisation following communism. 

Bloomberg 

Read More

'Creepy' smartphone ads based on chats upset Irish consumers: Deloitte 

More in this section

Drilling suggests more gold at Irish exploration firm's Monaghan licence than anticipated Drilling suggests more gold at Irish exploration firm's Monaghan licence than anticipated
Saudi Aramco Earns Aramco shares rebound to become world's third most valuable company at $2.1tn
Electric Picnic festival Concert promoter MCD loses €20m revenue in ticket refunds
Place: SloveniaPerson: Janez JansaPerson: Viktor Orban
<p>Credit Suisse issued a statement soon after the stories were published, saying it “strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank’s purposed business practices.” (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP, File)</p>

Credit Suisse 'had clients tied to corruption'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices