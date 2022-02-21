Slovenia moves to block hotel deal linked to Orban ally

Slovenia’s premier has moved to block a controversial deal that would hand a large chunk of the country’s biggest tourism group to a buyer with ties to the family of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban.

Prime minister Janez Jansa’s cabinet approved an investment in the country’s Sovereign Holding, allowing it to exercise an option to buy a stake of over 42% in Sava, which controls hotels spanning the Adriatic coast to the shore of picturesque Lake Bled in the Alps.