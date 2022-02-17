Cork awards will recognise the drive for sustainable growth

A new Sustainable Business Innovation award from the Cork Business Association (CBA) will recognise the Cork businesses who have prioritised and embraced sustainable business innovations and are using these new strategies to drive sustainable growth.

The category has been added to the CBA’s annual Business of the Year Awards, launched this week.

CBA president Eoin O’Sullivan said the 65th iteration of the awards comes as businesses in all sectors including retail, hospitality and services have faced and overcome the many challenges posed by Covid-19 restrictions.

"Businesses in Cork have led the way nationally and shown that in the face of a global pandemic, you need to focus on what really matters."

The CBA Awards are run in partnership with sponsors JCD, Centra and Peninsula, and media partner The Irish Examiner. They recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working diligently across all sectors of business in Cork City.

There are 12 individual categories in addition to the overall Cork Business of the Year award. Each year a Champion of Cork is also recognised.

The 12 individual award categories are Sustainable Business Innovation, Best New Business, Best Family Business, Best Hotel, Best Restaurant, Best Cafe, Best VFI Pub, Best Retail Business, Best Tourism Art Event, Best Professional Services Business, Best Digital Business and the Champion of Cork award.

Last year the CBA recognised some notable achievements, with Kilkenny and Diana O’Mahony Jewellers being named the overall winners in the large category and SME category respectively. Prof. Mary Horgan of UCC received the Champion of Cork Award for her outstanding contribution to healthcare and in particular for her work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kevin Herlihy CBA Vice-President and Co-owner of The Herlihy Centra Group said: “As we enter what we hope will be the final phase of this pandemic, businesses in Cork are looking forward to a future of renewed growth and creativity born from the lessons we have learned over the past two years.”

The awards are free to enter, and nominations are now open online at CBAAwards.ie. The deadline for submission is 5pm on March 21st 2022.

The CBA President’s Dinner and Cork Business of the Year Awards will take place in Vienna Woods Hotel on Saturday, April 23.