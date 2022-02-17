Ryanair to add third aircraft and expand routes at Cork 

Ryanair is set to announce the addition of a third aircraft to be based at Cork Airport in a move that will significantly expand its routes this summer.
The carrier is expected to announce its largest-ever summer schedule from the airport today. It follows a similar announcement Ryanair made last month in relation to Dublin Airport as it targets a major restoration of its global traffic.
Ryanair is also taking advantage of fresh incentives offered by the DAA, which operates Cork and Dublin airports.
Ryanair had closed its bases in Cork and Shannon in October 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions that caused global air travel to plummet.
It announced the resumption of flights from Shannon last April and in September revealed plans to restore routes from Cork basing two aircraft there for the summer 2022 season operating 20 routes.
However, industry sources say Ryanair will now add a third aircraft at Cork.
The details of the expansion will be announced at a press conference at the airport this morning, attended by Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson and the airport’s managing director Niall MacCarthy.
Prior to the endemic, Ryanair carried more than 1.1m passengers on 24 routes out of Cork. In November, Cork Airport completed the €40m reconstruction of its main runway, the timing of which had been criticised by Ryanair.