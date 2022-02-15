How will Ireland's first ever checkout-free supermarket work?

A new shopping experience has launched in Ireland today as Ireland's first ever contactless food store opens its doors.

Market x Flutter uses AI-powered computer vision technology which allows shoppers to purchase their items without ever waiting in line or stopping to scan or pay.

Customers will download an app which will be linked to their credit or debit card and scan their phone on entering the store.

Once inside, cameras will anonymously track the shopper as they select their items without having to scan or queue.

When they leave the store, a receipt will be delivered to their phone within moments.

Cameras will not use facial recognition or biometrics to ensure shoppers' privacy.

Market x Flutter stocks fresh meals including hot and chilled dishes as well as drinks and snacks.

The first store was launched today at Flutter Entertainment's global headquarters in Clonskeagh, Dublin 4.

It is open to the general public and is open from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

There are plans to introduce similar stores in other corporate offices as well as in the sports and leisure sectors.

The store is developed for Flutter by Compass Group Ireland and uses AI technology from AiFi.

Local Minister for Dublin-Rathdown, Josepha Madigan, attended today's opening and hailed the enterprise as an exciting innovation that represents the creativity and dynamism of the food service industry in Ireland.

The store is "the ultimate in seamless shopping", according to Deirdre O'Neill, Managing Director at Compass Group Ireland.