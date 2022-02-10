Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Lidl, UHL, Pieta, Bank of Ireland, Smith & Williamson Investment Management and Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links.

Tara O’Connor has been appointed as a director of sales and supply chain for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland. Tara previously worked in executive positions, including head of retail operations, and in the retailer’s Dublin head office, regional office in Charleville and in its international operations. Tara will oversee the head office Sales and Supply Chain functions which are responsible for the smooth operations of 173 stores in the Republic of Ireland and 41 in Northern Ireland. Tara, who is originally from Wicklow but now lives in Clonakilty, Cork, holds a MA in Management from UCD and degree in Business from WIT.

David Shakeshaft has been appointed as commercial director for United Hardware Limited (UHL), the DIY and hardware group, operator of the Homevalue brand in Ireland. He will lead an experienced cross-functional team across purchasing, supply chain and marketing, in addition to implementing key plans as part of UHL’s new growth strategy. He most recently served as regional director for Chadwicks in Ireland where he was responsible for operations across the Western region. Prior to this, he was an area manager and branch manager for Chadwicks. UHL has over 160 retail outlets employing over 2,000 people in Ireland.

Stephanie Manahan has been appointed as chief executive with Pieta, the national suicide prevention charity. She is currently CEO of the Central Remedial Clinic (CRC), a role which she has held since June 2014, establishing new management structures and robust governance. A qualified occupational therapist, she has worked in healthcare for 30 years, notably as deputy hospital manager at Connolly Hospital, Dublin, and as director of Allied Health and Social Care professions. She holds a BSC from Trinity, an MSC from University of London, and a cert in Change Management from the IPA. She is a member of the Council of CORU.

Laura Lynch has been appointed as group chief marketing officer with Bank of Ireland, having held the role in an interim capacity from June 2021. She brings a significant depth of internal and external experience to the role having previously held the roles of head of brand and sponsorship, group head of customer experience, head of youth banking and, most recently, head of segments and propositions within Bank of Ireland, along with a range of senior marketing roles in eir and Ireland on line. She is now accountable for marketing and customer propositions across the Bank of Ireland Group, including Retail Ireland, UK, Corporate and Markets businesses.

Fiona Sweeney has been appointed as CEO of Smith & Williamson Investment Management (Europe), the Dublin arm of wealth management and professional services group Tilney Smith & Williamson. She succeeds company founder Cedric Cress Callaghan, who will continue as a senior investment manager. Fiona brings more than 30 years’ experience in asset management, having held senior roles with AIB Investment Managers and Davy Asset Management. She holds a degree and a Masters in Economics from UCD, and the IoD’s Diploma in Company Direction. Fiona is a member of the CFA Institute, and a non-executive director of CIE Group.

Tommy Butler has been appointed as executive chef with Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links, overseeing dining venues, meetings and events. Originally from Cork, he brings 18 years off hospitality experience in Ireland, France, notably in Michelin-starred restaurants, and Australia, where he discovered his love of fusion food. He was executive chef at Farnham Estate Golf & Spa Resort, executive head chef of Radisson Blu Royal Hotel Dublin. He has launched new restaurants and revamped the menu offerings in many of his prior roles. Tommy has also previously appeared on TV show Ireland AM, guiding viewers through home recipes.