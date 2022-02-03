Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with EDC, Starcircle, Google, FSAI, Hanover Communication and Codling Wind Park.

Sara Steele has been appointed as an executive director in the Cork office of engineering firm EDC, a specialist provider of environmental, sustainable, electrical, and mechanical engineering services with offices in Cork, Dublin, Mid-West, and London. She brings 25 years of industry experience, working on large-scale projects in roles with John Sisk and Sons, Dornan’s Engineering, BAM Contractors, GE Healthcare and DePuy Synthes. She brings expertise as a utility engineer, M&E services project manager and MEP design manager. She holds a National Certificate in Building and Industrial Services from MTU, and Project Management certificates and degrees from UCC.

Colin Hickey has been appointed as chief commercial officer with Cork-based talent sourcing technology provider Starcircle. He will lead the commercial team, serving clients including Facebook, Amazon, Dropbox, Cisco, Doordash, Epic Games and Sonos. He has led digital and commercial transformation projects in industries including search and staffing, film, utilities, internet, technology, FMCG and market research. Prior to joining Starcircle, Colin held senior-level roles with Grant Thornton, LinkedIn and Unilever. He holds project management accreditations with Project Management Institute, an MBA with NEOMA Business School in France, and a Masters in Strategic Management with UCD Smurfit Business School.

Adaire Fox-Martin has been appointed as head of Google in Ireland, having joined last year as EMEA cloud president. The Dublin native succeeds Nick Leeder, who returns to Australia after his two-year Irish tenure. Adaire also retains her cloud role. She began her career as a school teacher in England, became a technology trainer, and then gained two decades of experience in tech leadership. She was previously SAP’s president of global sales, based in Germany. She has also held lead roles at Oracle. In 2020, Adaire was named in Fortune Magazine’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women for the fourth time.

Rob Philips has been appointed as chief specialist for environmental health with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland. The FSAI’s audit and investigations manager since 2018, he will now advise on food safety and hygiene and ensure fairness in food law enforcement. He will represent FSAI at national, EU and international levels. He brings 20 years’ experience in food safety and compliance. He was asenior environmental health officer with Pembrokeshire County Council in Wales, a food fraud co-ordinator in the Welsh food fraud co-ordination unit, and a food safety expert on the Welsh heads of environmental health panel.

Keith Hoare has been appointed as associate director in the Dublin office of PR firm Hanover Communications. He joins from Vulcan Consulting, a public affairs consultancy, where he was account director, working with top-tier multinational clients across a range of sectors. He brings 10 years’ experience working with clients in healthcare, transport, financial services, technology and renewable energy. He has also worked with then MEP Mairead McGuinness in the European Parliament in Brussels, with the Leader of the Irish Senate and several community and voluntary organisations. He will advise Hanover’s blue-chip clients, working closely with MD Lorna Jennings.

Cian Conroy has been appointed as supply chain manager with Codling Wind Park, the large scale wind farm project in Wicklow Port. A Galway native based in Dublin, he brings 14 years’ experience in supply chain development roles in global offshore wind and renewables, including roles with Scottish Enterprise, Round Three projects and the UK Government’s Catapult research programme. He helped businesses to build their capabilities and partner with offshore wind companies and government to strengthen the UK’s indigenous supply chain. He spent the last three years in Ireland, supporting offshore wind developments in Europe, Asia and the US.