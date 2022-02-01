J&J among four companies to pay $590m to Native Americans in opioid claims deal

The three largest US drug distributors and drug-maker Johnson & Johnson have agreed to pay $590m (€520m) to resolve claims by Native American tribes that the companies fueled an opioid epidemic in their communities, according to court filings.

Tuesday's deal came after the distributors, McKesson, Amerisource Bergen and Cardinal Health, along with J&J last year proposed paying up to $26bn to resolve similar claims by US states and local governments.

That proposed settlement did not cover lawsuits and potential claims by the country's 574 federally recognised Native American tribes and Alaska Native villages, which long experienced higher rates of drug overdose deaths than the national average.

Under the latest settlement agreement, the three distributors would pay nearly $440m over seven years. That is on top of the $75m they agreed in September to pay the Cherokee Nation in the first settlement with a tribe. J&J agreed to pay $150m over two years.

The bulk of the money is intended to help tribes address the epidemic's harms in their communities by funding treatment and other programs.

More than 3,300 lawsuits have been filed largely by state, local and tribal governments seeking to hold those and other companies responsible for an opioid abuse epidemic that led to hundreds of thousand of US overdose deaths over the last two decades.

The lawsuits accuse the distributors of lax controls that allowed massive amounts of addictive painkillers to be diverted into illegal channels, and drug-makers, including J&J, of downplaying the addiction risk in their opioid marketing. The companies deny wrongdoing.

Tuesday's deal came a week after the bigger $26bn settlement reached a crucial milestone, as most eligible local governments in participating states agreed to join the deal. Five states have not settled with some or all of the four companies.

A federal judge in West Virginia is considering whether to hold the distributors liable for fueling the epidemic in communities in that state, and the three companies are in the midst of a $95 billion trial in Washington state.

Reuters