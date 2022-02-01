Revolut to begin offering loans and credit cards to Irish customers

Banking app Revolut is to begin offering personal loans and credit cards marking its first steps to launch its Revolut Bank product to Irish customers.
The fintech has more than 1.7 million customers in Ireland and has opened a waiting list for the loans. Revolut said customers can apply for the loans without needing to fill out forms and will receive a rapid answer on their application.
Revolut has not provided details yet on interest rates or loan limits. The Revolut app has begun accepting customers on a waiting list for both credit cards and personal loans.
Revolut has timed the move to coincide with the withdrawal of KBC and Ulster from the Irish banking market and has said they plan to add further services in addition to the loan and credit card products.