Revolut to begin offering loans and credit cards to Irish customers

Revolut's movement into loans is timed to coincide with the withdrawal of KBC and Ulster from the Irish banking market.
Revolut to begin offering loans and credit cards to Irish customers

Revolut has 1.7 million customers in Ireland.

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 10:17
Alan Healy

Banking app Revolut is to begin offering personal loans and credit cards marking its first steps to launch its Revolut Bank product to Irish customers.

The fintech has more than 1.7 million customers in Ireland and has opened a waiting list for the loans. Revolut said customers can apply for the loans without needing to fill out forms and will receive a rapid answer on their application. 

Revolut has not provided details yet on interest rates or loan limits. The Revolut app has begun accepting customers on a waiting list for both credit cards and personal loans.

Revolut has timed the move to coincide with the withdrawal of KBC and Ulster from the Irish banking market and has said they plan to add further services in addition to the loan and credit card products.

More in this section

Tony Blair visits offshore oil rig Irish factories expand output as costs 'remain  intense'      
Ryanair expansion Ryanair shares fall as airline flags further Covid disruption fears
App Stock Spotify shares rebound after Joe Rogan apology over Covid-19 misinformation   
Guinness has announced plans for a £73m London brewery site (Diageo/PA)

Guinness to open €87m microbrewery venue in London

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices