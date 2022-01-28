Irish start-up Spectrum.Life wins British contract      

The contract expands the market for the firm's mental health app to 800,000 more people
Mental health issues have a significant impact on employees, according to the human resources institute CIPD. Through its new contract, Spectrum.Life will further develop its digital wellbeing app for Benenden.

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 19:17
Cáit Caden

Irish start-up firm Spectrum.Life has secured a large contract with British healthcare provider Benenden Health. The contract expands the market for the firm's mental health app to 800,000 more people.

The contract involves Spectrum.Life further developing its digital wellbeing app for Benenden, a firm that provides health and wellbeing advice from clinical experts on health-related issues, including wellbeing, fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness.

The company was started in Dublin in 2018 by Stuart McGoldrick, Sarah O’Neill, and Stephen Costello and has expanded rapidly during the pandemic. Its users have grown from 850 clients to 1,250 users, including Primark, Tesco, PwC, Aldi, and the University of Bath. 

Fundraising round

It also recently completed a fundraising round and now employs 150 people from offices in Dublin and Manchester. 

The company has been researching other markets for its product, including in Austria, Germany, and Poland.

“Ten million users has been a long-term goal since our founding and one we now see as very achievable in the coming years,” said Mr Costello, its chief executive. 

Mental health issues affect one in four people and have a significant impact on employees, according to the human resources institute CIPD.

