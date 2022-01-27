Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with HSBC Ireland, Quintas, Mainline, TEKenable and Typetec.

Alan Duffy, HSBC's current Ireland CEO and head of banking, has been appointed as its first head of sustainable finance for Europe Commercial Banking. He will retain his current roles until a new appointment is made, and he will remain based in Dublin. He will now drive HSBC’s efforts to help business customers transition to net zero carbon emissions. Having worked with Scotia Bank and ING, Alan joined HSBC in 2007 to launch its Irish corporate banking offering; he became Irish CEO in 2014. Earlier this month HSBC appointed Natalie Blyth as its global head of commercial banking sustainability.

Julianne Sullivan has been appointed as audit director with audit and accountancy firm Quintas in Cork. Julianne brings over 20 years’ experience to the Quintas team, having worked in transport industry, food and agricultural sector, retail, technology, pharma, construction and real estate in previous roles with Deloitte and with Paul O’Donovan & Associates. She has also worked with Blackpool Credit Union. Quintas specialises in accountancy advice and support to Irish SMEs, has a team of over 50 professionals and operates across multiple sectors. She holds a BBS in Accounting from MTU and accreditations with the Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Stephen Kavanagh has been appointed chief technical officer with Mainline in Cork, an engineering solutions provider, servicing power, water, telecom and energy sectors in Ireland, UK and Scandinavia. An electrical engineer, he brings 15 years’ experience in technical and project management roles with the ESB and, more recently, as head of the technical T&D division with the Kirby Group. He will be based in Mainline’s Dublin offices, delivering a range of services, from designing and constructing airside aviation infrastructure to turn-key grid connections and wind and solar energy solutions. He was at TCD, UCD and St Declan’s College, Cabra.

Tina Owen has been appointed UK lead at technology services provider TEKenable, responsible for growing and developing new opportunities within the UK private and public sectors. She will also be responsible for establishing and fostering relationships with UK partners and she will work closely with Microsoft and Salesforce to build up TEKenable’s business in the UK. Tina will recruit a team of business and account managers to help drive the business and build on TEKenable’s existing UK customer base. Tina has over 25 years’ tech experience with Vodafone, 02, Worldcom and SqrOne where she delivered high-profile, global customer accounts.

Trevor Coyle has been appointed as chief technology officer with managed IT and cyber security solutions provider Typetec. He brings more than 20 years’ technical and consultancy experience with leading Irish and multinational technology companies. He has held senior technical roles with Arkphire and Trilogy Technologies before Trilogy’s acquisition by Arkphire. He also Trevor spent 15 years in technical and consultancy roles with Vodafone, Dell, Microsoft and others. Trevor holds a range of accreditations from tech vendors such as (ISC)², Cisco, VMware, Microsoft and AWS, and an accreditation in computer applications and web design from Dún Laoghaire IAT.

Beata Rydel-Szturc has been appointed customer success manager (CSM) at technology services provider TEKenable, with responsibility for building and maintaining customer loyalty, fostering long-term relationships and ensuring that customers are attaining the goals they were looking to achieve with their TEKenable solution. Beata previously worked with Jurys Inn Ireland and before that she worked in the Maldron Hotel, Cardiff Lane. Beata has 15 years in customer service and she says that with good communication, a wealth of knowledge on the company’s products and solutions. She brings significant experience in CSM roles focused on developing strong relationships with customers.