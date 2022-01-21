Vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna face lower revenues as Omicron wanes

Evidence that Omicron is a less-severe disease than earlier Covid-19 variants will likely blunt growth in vaccine sales this year as wealthier countries rein in purchases, according to a forecasting firm.

Sales of Covid vaccines, excluding those from China and India, will increase to about $85bn in 2022, down about 28% from an earlier estimate of $118bn, London-based Airfinity said. The revision was also due to lower prices paid by poorer nations that are finally obtaining shots, the analytics firm said.