Deliveroo sees Covid boost as food orders boom

Deliveroo, which listed in London in March 2021, said its guidance for gross profit margin as a percentage of GTV was maintained at 7.5%-7.75%
Deliveroo said its monthly customer base had continued to grow despite the easing of lockdown restrictions. File Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 08:34

Food delivery company Deliveroo said the gross transaction value of orders on its platform rose 36% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, resulting in it hitting the top of its guidance range with a 70% rise for the year.

Food delivery boomed during the Covid pandemic when pubs and restaurants were closed, and the popularity of the platforms has not faded since hospitality reopened.

Deliveroo said its monthly customer base had continued to grow despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, with 8 million active monthly customers in the quarter, up 37% year-on-year and up 123% on pre-pandemic levels.

The number of orders grew 10% compared to the previous quarter, it said, and the average value stabilised, up by 1% in constant currency on the third quarter to £21.40.

Deliveroo, which listed in London in March 2021, said its guidance for gross profit margin as a percentage of GTV was maintained at 7.5%-7.75%.

- Reuters

CompaniesOrganisation: Deliveroo
