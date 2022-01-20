Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with NoCo, ESW, Wellington IT, Adare Human Resource Management, Hiscox Ireland and Heneghan PR.

Adam Hankin has been appointed as head of sales for the UK and Irish markets with hybrid workspace network NoCo, which has hubs in over 350+ locations in Ireland. He will assume responsibility for the commercial function, driving sales and expanding NoCo’s product offering. He was most recently head of sales with Revolut Ireland. He has a proven track record of working in similar high-growth company environments and driving business performance across multiple disciplines. He brings 15 years in leading sales roles, notably with medtech startup LetsGetChecked and Wagesstream, an earned wage solutions provider. Adam is a graduate of Nottingham Trent University, England.

Noelle Burke has been appointed as chief people officer with ecommerce company ESW (formerly eShopWorld). Based in Dublin, she will lead ESW’s global cultural evolution and people strategy. A tech-focused HR professional, she brings 20 years of management experience at multinational corporations including Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft and RSA. She sits on the MS Ireland Board, is a governing body member for TU Dublin and is on the advisory board for leadership group LIFT Ireland. ESW currently employs 600 people in its offices in Dublin, New York, Singapore, France, Italy, UK and Germany, with plans to bring headcount to over 1,100 within three years.

Martin Breen has been appointed as customer care manager with Wellington IT, tech partner to the credit union sector. In this newly created role, he will streamline and standardise customer support processes. He previously spent six years as service delivery manager at Terex Corporation where he managed the IT support function for its European sites, covering 22 locations throughout Europe and more than 2,000 end users. He was also previously a senior business analyst with Citi in Belfast; before that he was a business analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Dublin office. Martin is both ITIL and Prince 2 certified and holds a BSc in Finance from QUB.

Sarah Fagan has been promoted to managing director of Adare Human Resource Management. She takes over the position from Derek McKay, the owner and founder of the business. Sarah is a highly experienced HR and employment law practitioner, has been with Adare HR for the past five years, most recently as consulting practice manager. Prior to joining the business, Sarah supported public sector employees for almost a decade in the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland. Planning for this change has been underway for some time. Ownership of the business remains with Derek, who is joining the Board of Directors.

Bernard Kelly has been appointed as compliance officer with commercial and private client insurance firm Hiscox Ireland, headquartered at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin. He will drive the understanding of regulatory risk, provide advice and help establish and improve control frameworks. He brings a wealth of insurance experience, having worked with AmTrust International, Grant Thornton Ireland, the AA and Allianz Ireland. He holds a Masters in Business Management from UCD; he is a certified insurance practitioner, licenced compliance officer of Ireland and holds a certificate in Consumer Protection Risk, Culture and Ethical Behaviour in Financial Services with Institute of Bankers.

Emma Flannery has been promoted to senior account director communications firm Heneghan. She has served as an account director with Heneghan since 2019, working with clients including ABP Food Group, National Broadband Ireland, SSE Airtricity, SSE Renewables, Actavo, the Ireland Funds and the South / South West Hospital Group. She joined Heneghan in 2012 as an account executive. In her new role, Emma will provide strategic advice to clients on high-impact campaigns. Emma holds a BA in Media Studies and History from NUI Maynooth, and an MSc in Communication, Advertising and PR from University of Ulster, Jordanstown.