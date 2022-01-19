KPMG fined in UK for Bargain Booze audits

"The audit failings in this case were serious [and] spanned several significant areas of the financial statements," said the FRC's deputy executive counsel.
KPMG fined in UK for Bargain Booze audits

KPMG is also facing a fine for misconduct in how FRC inspectors were misled during spot checks of audits of builder Carillion and software company Regenersis

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 20:44
Huw Jones

Britain's accounting watchdog has fined KPMG £3m (€3.6m) for audits of drinks store chain Conviviality, whose brands included Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, before it went into administration in 2018.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said KPMG, one of the world's 'Big Four' accounting firms, will also have to report to the watchdog identifying the causes of the deficiencies in the 2017 audit, and the steps and remedial action which the firm has taken.

KPMG's fine was reduced from £4.3m (€5.1m) to £3m for admissions and early settlement of the case, the FRC said.

Conviviality was listed in London in 2013 and grew rapidly through a series of acquisitions, reporting significant increases in revenue, profit, and net assets.

But in early 2018, the company issued a series of trading updates which resulted in its shares being suspended ahead of the company going into administration, the FRC said.

Failings admitted by KPMG included not revising initial assessments of the risks of a material misstatement following information obtained during the 2017 audit, the watchdog said.

There was also a failure to obtain sufficient audit evidence in relation to accrued franchise licence revenue.

"The audit failings in this case were serious [and] spanned several significant areas of the financial statements," said Claudia Mortimore, the FRC's deputy executive counsel.

KPMG is also facing a fine for misconduct in how FRC inspectors were misled during spot checks of audits of builder Carillion and software company Regenersis.

Reuters

More in this section

WH Smith profits WH Smith to expand Irish airport presence through electrical goods retail brand
Limerick's AMCS continues expansion with acquisition of Australian billing firm Limerick's AMCS continues expansion with acquisition of Australian billing firm
Shannon Group begins €4m refurbishment project Shannon Group begins €4m refurbishment project
Organisation: KPMGOrganisation: FRC
<p>JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said the company is 'continually on the lookout for new sites' in Ireland.</p>

Pub group JD Wetherspoon warns slow recovery from latest restrictions may hurt Irish growth plans 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices