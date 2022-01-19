KPMG fined in UK for Bargain Booze audits

Britain's accounting watchdog has fined KPMG £3m (€3.6m) for audits of drinks store chain Conviviality, whose brands included Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, before it went into administration in 2018.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said KPMG, one of the world's 'Big Four' accounting firms, will also have to report to the watchdog identifying the causes of the deficiencies in the 2017 audit, and the steps and remedial action which the firm has taken.