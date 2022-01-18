Shannon Group begins €4m refurbishment project

The Shannon Group has commenced construction work on a €4m project that will see two properties redeveloped at the airport's free zone commercial park.

Ennis-based Jada Construction, has been appointed as the main contractor for the project.

Work has just commenced on-site and 100 jobs are being created during the construction and fit-out phase of the project.

It will see the refurbishment of two existing buildings, bays 135 and 137 at Shannon Free Zone West next to the new MeiraGTx facility.

When complete, the two buildings will deliver a combined 33,000sq ft multi-purpose office space and light engineering facilities.

The exterior aesthetics of the buildings will be finished in a similar architectural style to the MeiraGTx building which was previously undertaken by Shannon Group.

"Despite the challenge, our business has faced throughout the pandemic, we have continued to improve our customer facilities and offering," Mary Considine, CEO of the Shannon Group said.

"This is why it’s full steam ahead with our 2022 property development strategy for our Shannon Campus, providing quality property solutions to attract indigenous and FDI investment.

"Initiatives like this support the Government 2040 Plan and will help drive employment growth to the region.”

Included in the development is the provision of 140 upgraded car parking spaces with disabled spaces and four electric vehicle charging spaces.

It also includes the upgrade of footpaths, public lighting and landscaping in the area around the buildings.

The project is expected to be completed by July.