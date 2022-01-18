VW and Bosch plan six battery plants across Europe to outdo Tesla            

Bid to make Europe self-sufficient in battery production
VW and Bosch plan six battery plants across Europe to outdo Tesla            

The Bosch-Volkswagen joint venture will serve battery cell plants across Europe.

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 18:32
Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz, and Ilona Wissenbach

Volkswagen and Bosch have signed a deal to set up a joint venture by the end of this year to equip battery cell factories and help make Europe self-sufficient in battery production, Volkswagen has said. 

The venture would deliver battery production systems as well as assisting battery cell manufacturers in scaling up and maintaining their production sites. 

"Europe has a one-time chance to become the global powerhouse for batteries in coming years," Volkswagen board member Thomas Schmall, who is responsible for VW's battery plans, said.

"We are working to build a complete, localised, European supply chain for 'made in Europe' e-mobility."

Volkswagen plans on building a total of six so-called gigafactories, producing the cells which make up battery packs in Europe by the end of the decade, a key step in its bid to outdo Tesla and become the world's top seller of electric vehicles.

The first two plants, one in Sweden and one in Germany, are set to begin production in 2023 and 2025. 

Locations and start dates for the remaining four have not yet be disclosed, though possible locations include Spain and eastern Europe.

Still, the Bosch-Volkswagen joint venture would serve battery cell plants across Europe, the statement said, which are multiplying in number amid pressure from the EU to become less dependent on Asia for battery supply. 

More in this section

Aldi opens first checkout-free supermarket in London Aldi opens first checkout-free supermarket in London
Kerry Airport is optimistic but concern remains over key Dublin route Kerry Airport is optimistic but concern remains over key Dublin route
Concern as online betting firms continue to ride Covid boom Concern as online betting firms continue to ride Covid boom
#SustainabilityOrganisation: BoschOrganisation: Volkswagen
<p>Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group, with David McInerney, director JADA Projects, and Gerry Dillon, Shannon Group Property Director. </p>

Shannon Group begins €4m refurbishment project

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices