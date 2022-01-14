Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Teneo, Teagasc, Bank of Ireland, Royal London, daa and Radiocentre Ireland.

Jennifer Paetzold has been appointed as chief operating officer (COO) at Teneo Ireland, the global CEO advisory firm. She has 20 years of experience in professional services, implementing business strategies and operations that drive growth while improving productivity and profitability. She previously worked with marketing and advertising agency McCann Dublin, most recently serving as managing partner. She holds an MBA from Henley Business School with specialisations in International Business in the Circular Economy, and Branding in Digital Economies. She is a member of the Institute of Directors, an associate of the Institute of Management Consultants and Advisors, and an associate of Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

Dr Philip Creighton has been promoted to sheep enterprise leader at the Teagasc campus in Athenry, implementing the sheep research programme, part of the national agriculture authority’s animal and grassland, research and innovation programme. He also investigated methods of reseeding grassland pastures. He replaces Prof Michael Diskin, who has retired from Teagasc. Dr Creighton holds a degree in Agriculture Science from UCD. His PhD, from Teagasc Moorepark and UCD, investigates the impact of varying levels of perennial ryegrass content on sward production potential. Previously a research officer leading Teagasc Athenry’s sheep grassland systems research programme, he established Teagasc’s flagship sheep research demonstration unit at Athenry.

Joann Hosey has been promoted to director of wealth advice and distribution at Bank of Ireland. She moves into her new role from the Bank’s Retail division, where she previously led the Eastern Area distribution team across sales, advice and everyday banking channels. In her new position, Joann will look to further develop the growth levels delivered by Bank of Ireland’s wealth advice and distribution team over the past number of years. Prior to taking up her new appointment, Joann led the Retail Ireland team through a period of significant upheaval as they continued to deliver essential services throughout the pandemic.

Matthew Tinney has been appointed head of underwriting with insurance services provider Royal London. He will be responsible for strengthening Royal London in Ireland's position in relation to underwriting and claims payment. He previously worked in an underwriting development role with New Ireland Assurance for the past seven years. Prior to that, he was underwriting manager with Allianz Worldwide Care for three years, where he had previously also specialised as an underwriter for senior life, disability and health insurance. Based in Dublin, Royal London is a fully owned subsidiary of The Royal London Mutual Society Limited, the UK-b ased mutual life, pensions and investment company.

Andrea Carroll has been appointed as group head of sustainability with daa, the operator of Dublin and Cork airports. An accomplished senior sustainability professional, she will work across the daa business to lead transformational change at daa, which is headquartered at Dublin Airport. She previously held a global sustainability role with Amazon Web Services, working on global carbon, climate and biodiversity initiatives. She also previously developed Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland’s Energy Academy, the free online business education platform. She holds an MBA in international business from Griffith College Dublin, and degrees in Geography and Environmental Management from UCD. She chaired Natural Capital Ireland until 2020.

Ciaran Cunningham, the former CEO of Carat and Dentsu X, has been appointed as the new CEO of Radiocentre Ireland, the new radio industry initiative established by RTÉ and Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI) to promote radio as a marketing medium. Mr Cunningham is an experienced media practitioner, having worked for Carat since 1998 and more recently as CEO of Denstu Media Brands. Prior to joining Carat, he was media director of Initiative. Radiocentre Ireland’s board is made up of three representatives from RTÉ and three from IBI, the organisation representing Ireland’s 34 independent radio stations operating at local, regional and national level.