100 jobs to go as National Pen to move some operations out of Ireland

A total of 100 employees of National Pen face redundancy as the company has announced it will close its Fulfilment Operations Centre in Dundalk, and move certain operations to the Czech Republic.

National Pen has said it remains committed to its international headquarters and contact centre in Dundalk, whose 240 employees are not affected by the announcement.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “This is really difficult news to receive at the start of the year and I know it’s devastating for those affected and for the entire community, especially following the company’s previous decision to let staff go in May 2020.”

In May 2020, the company announced it was letting 126 employees go from its plant, while moving 50 other positions to Japan.

National Pen has advised that it will offer an attractive redundancy package and that the redundancies will not start until January 2023.

All temporary contracts will be honoured until the end of December 2022.

National Pen has also decided to invest in the online operations part of its business in Ireland, with help from the Government through the IDA, which will create 50 new jobs over the next five years.

“The Government will make all necessary State assistance available to the workers,” the Tánaiste said.