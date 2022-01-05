Shingles is latest target of Covid vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech

Pfizer and BioNTech said they will develop a potential mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of viral infection shingles, collaborating for the third time after the success of their Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer partnered with BioNTech in 2018 for an influenza vaccine and again in 2020 to develop the Covid-19 vaccine that has been used across the world and has brought in billions in sales for the companies.