Sisu continues its rapid expansion

Sisu expects to add five further locations in the UK this year and 10 to 15 new locations in the US
Sisu continues its rapid expansion

The new Sisu clinic in Killarney is one of three new outlets set to open in Ireland this year.

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 17:51
Alan Healy

Cork cosmetic treatment chain Sisu has begun the fit-out of their latest outlet in Killarney.

It is one of three new outlets the chain plans to open in Ireland this year with significant plans for expansion in the UK and the US. The company, founded by Cork entrepreneur Pat Phelan with brothers Dr James Cotter and Dr Brian Cotter currently operates across 13 locations offering a range of cosmetic treatments.

"There's been a huge response to our doctor-led model at our original Killarney clinic, and now we need to dramatically expand to accommodate the growing patient base and ensure we deliver a first-rate patient experience," Mr Phelan said.

Sisu expects to add five further locations in the UK this year located around London and 10 to 15 new locations in the US focusing on New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas and Austin.

The new Sisu clinic in Killarney is one of three new outlets set to open in Ireland this year.
The new Sisu clinic in Killarney is one of three new outlets set to open in Ireland this year.

The company also announced the appointment this week of Kimberly Nemser to its board of directors. She is currently the Chief Merchandising Officer of Warby Parker, a lifestyle brand that offers designer eyewear. At Sisu she is responsible for merchandising, planning, product development and strategy. Prior to joining Warby Parker in 2016, Kim began her career in finance working as an analyst for UBS Investment Bank and then moved to BAAM, the hedge fund arm of The Blackstone Group.

“Sisu is dedicated to providing the most innovative luxury cosmetic medicine treatments available in the market and an unparalleled patient experience. As we set our sights on market expansion in the year ahead, we are thrilled to have Kim aboard this team,” Mr Phelan said.

More in this section

Coronavirus Tesco beats rivals in Britain for Christmas sales
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 8, 2020 Shingles is latest target of Covid vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech
Ryanair expansion Ryanair sees drop in passengers carried amid Omicron travel curbs
Sisu continues its rapid expansion

Boss of Dealz-Poundland discount retailer to step down

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices