Sisu continues its rapid expansion

Cork cosmetic treatment chain Sisu has begun the fit-out of their latest outlet in Killarney.

It is one of three new outlets the chain plans to open in Ireland this year with significant plans for expansion in the UK and the US. The company, founded by Cork entrepreneur Pat Phelan with brothers Dr James Cotter and Dr Brian Cotter currently operates across 13 locations offering a range of cosmetic treatments.

"There's been a huge response to our doctor-led model at our original Killarney clinic, and now we need to dramatically expand to accommodate the growing patient base and ensure we deliver a first-rate patient experience," Mr Phelan said.

Sisu expects to add five further locations in the UK this year located around London and 10 to 15 new locations in the US focusing on New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas and Austin.

The company also announced the appointment this week of Kimberly Nemser to its board of directors. She is currently the Chief Merchandising Officer of Warby Parker, a lifestyle brand that offers designer eyewear. At Sisu she is responsible for merchandising, planning, product development and strategy. Prior to joining Warby Parker in 2016, Kim began her career in finance working as an analyst for UBS Investment Bank and then moved to BAAM, the hedge fund arm of The Blackstone Group.

“Sisu is dedicated to providing the most innovative luxury cosmetic medicine treatments available in the market and an unparalleled patient experience. As we set our sights on market expansion in the year ahead, we are thrilled to have Kim aboard this team,” Mr Phelan said.