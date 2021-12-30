M&S shares rally 73% in year to overtake online retailers

Shares in Marks & Spencer Group have staged a comeback this year, signaling a reversal of fortunes between the retailer and its joint venture partner Ocado.

M&S shares are on track for their biggest annual gain since 2009, rallying 73% amid signs of recovery as the retail stalwart increased its profit outlook twice this year. More gains could be in store during 2022 for a stock still down 59% from its 2015 peak.