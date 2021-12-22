Woodie’s DIY owner Grafton buys Cork and Dublin building services firm

Grafton has acquired Sitetech Building Products for an undisclosed sum
Woodie’s DIY owner Grafton buys Cork and Dublin building services firm

Grafton Group chief executive Gavin Slark said the Sitetech deal – which requires approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission – is “in line” with Grafton’s strategy of acquiring specialist high quality businesses in complementary markets. 

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 14:57
Geoff Percival

Woodie’s DIY owner and construction supplies group Grafton has boosted its domestic building materials business by agreeing to buy Cork and Dublin-based company Sitetech Building Products for an undisclosed sum.

Sitetech is a specialist construction accessories provider, with revenues of around €17m. 

It has developed, over the past 10 years, into the market leader in Ireland for the distribution of construction chemicals and accessories for brickwork, concrete and formwork. 

Its products are typically used in the early-stage construction of multi-unit buildings like offices, hotels, apartments, warehouses and commercial buildings; but also in residential development projects.

As well as its DIY retail and builders’ merchants businesses in Ireland, Grafton has building supplies operations in the UK, the Netherlands and Finland and plans to grow further in continental Europe over the next five years.

Group chief executive Gavin Slark said the Sitetech deal – which requires approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission – is “in line” with Grafton’s strategy of acquiring specialist high quality businesses in complementary markets. 

The deal follows Grafton’s acquisition of Dublin firm Proline Architectural Hardware – a leading distributor of architectural ironmongery products – earlier this year.

"Sitetech will bring expertise to Grafton in the distribution of specialist construction accessories for large-scale construction projects in Ireland. It will also enable us to offer a broader range of products and services in a new market segment,” Mr Slark said.

Grafton said last month it expects to finish this year “in good shape” despite “a challenging backdrop” of supply chain disruption and pricing pressures. Its revenues rose by over 28% in the first 10 months of the year.

Read More

Woodie's DIY owner Grafton Group 'in good shape' amid supply and price pressures

More in this section

Three wind turbines at sunrise Global investment giant takes control of leading Irish wind farm backer
Former Tullow Oil and Corrib executive Brian O'Cathain makes renewable energy shift Former Tullow Oil and Corrib executive Brian O'Cathain makes renewable energy shift
Elon Musk Awarded With Axel Springer Award In Berlin Fully-charged Tesla takes investors on a wild drive
constructionbuildingPlace: CorkPlace: DublinOrganisation: GraftonOrganisation: Sitetech Building Products
<p> Customers will get a 50 yen (39c) discount on set items to reflect the smaller portion.</p>

McDonald's forced to ration customers' fries as supply shortage hits Japan

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices