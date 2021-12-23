Ipsen to expand production of drugs at Dublin facility

The €27m investment will facilitate the increased production of medical treatments for niche cancers and rare diseases
The Ipsen facility in Dublin which will be upgraded in a €27m investment.

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 00:05
Alan Healy

Pharmaceutical firm Ipsen is to invest €27m to upgrade and expand its manufacturing facility in Blanchardstown in Dublin.

Earlier this year, the French company announced a €25m investment to scale up its capacity in Ireland to deliver medicines for patients with rare and life-limiting medical conditions.

Increased production

Manufacturing has commenced at the upgraded facility in recent weeks with new equipment in place that will significantly increase Ipsen’s production of the active ingredient for one of its leading rare cancer treatments.

Based in Ireland for three years, Ipsen employs 165 people at its Dublin facility. Globally, the company produces more than 20 drugs and had total sales of more than €2.5bn last year.

"Our cumulative investment of €52m in Ipsen’s Irish manufacturing site this year will enable our team of 165 in Dublin to significantly scale its production of vital and innovative treatments as we move forward into 2022," said Tim Shanahan, head of site in Dublin for Ipsen Ireland.

"The Irish market plays a significant part in Ipsen’s international network and we are committed to continued improvement and growth of our activity here, with the constant goal of delivering better treatment for patients who deserve better care and quality of life.”

