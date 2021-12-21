Former Tullow Oil and Corrib executive Brian O'Cathain makes renewable energy shift

Former Tullow Oil and Petroceltic executive Brian O’Cathain has co-founded an Irish renewable energy startup looking to provide cleaner heating to big industrial and commercial energy users across Ireland and the UK.

CausewayGT will focus on geothermal projects — where heat is extracted from the earth’s core — and has partnered with oil services giant Baker Hughes to collaborate on projects and technology development designed to deliver low-carbon heating and cooling for commercial and industrial facilities.