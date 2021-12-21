Former Tullow Oil and Corrib executive Brian O'Cathain makes renewable energy shift

CausewayGT will focus on geothermal projects including a plan to extract heat from UK oil fields
Brian O'Cathain will chair CausewayGT which will focus on projects extracting heat from deep underground. 

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 15:10
Geoff Percival

Former Tullow Oil and Petroceltic executive Brian O’Cathain has co-founded an Irish renewable energy startup looking to provide cleaner heating to big industrial and commercial energy users across Ireland and the UK.

CausewayGT will focus on geothermal projects — where heat is extracted from the earth’s core — and has partnered with oil services giant Baker Hughes to collaborate on projects and technology development designed to deliver low-carbon heating and cooling for commercial and industrial facilities.

Baker Hughes has geothermal energy projects in nearly 30 countries. CausewayGT will look to use Baker Hughes’ technology to extract and supply clean heat from one of the UK oil fields operated by UK and Irish-focused explorer Europa Oil and Gas.

Mr O’Cathain — who was also formerly the managing director of Enterprise Energy, which was responsible for the sanctioning and development of the Corrib gas field — will chair CausewayGT. He is also chair of Europa Oil and Gas.

Niall McCormack, an industry veteran who will head up CausewayGT as chief executive, said:

This is a powerful partnership for CausewayGT as we aim to deliver sustainable geothermal heat for commercial and industrial purposes and develop technologies to expand the application of geothermal in industrial heat processes.  

“Baker Hughes has been a leader in geothermal for many decades and the opportunity to work with such an accomplished organisation in the development and deployment of closed loop geothermal systems for our customers is a hugely exciting step," he said.

