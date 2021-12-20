Cork pest control firm acquired by Dublin company

Cork pest control firm Prevent a Pest has been acquired by a Dublin firm Pet Pulse.

Owned and operated by John Phelan since its founding in 1993, Prevent A Pest serves commercial customers across Munster and wider areas specialising in pest control services to clients in the food, retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

Prevent A Pest founder John Phelan will now lead Pest Pulse’s Irish operations as Managing Director for Ireland. Financial details of the transaction have not been released but it is understood that Prevent a Pest was valued at 16.5 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The company currently employs 13 staff.

“We are incredibly excited about this acquisition," John Phelan, Managing Director at Prevent A Pest said. "To have the opportunity to continue to grow with a company that appreciates our pest control expertise and cares about our culture, customers and staff as much as we do was important to us. Pest Pulse’s technology and national coverage will only enhance the high-quality services we provide to our customers every day”

Pest Pulse already provides technology-led pest control services directly to thousands of commercial clients across the UK and Ireland including international brands such as Amazon, Brewdog, Wendys and KFC.

Brian Monaghan, CEO at Pest Pulse said: "Our goal is to become the market leader in pest control across the UK and Ireland. We have already seen tremendous growth of our smart offering in the UK over the past three years and we are excited to be bringing on board the Prevent A Pest team to replicate that growth at home in Ireland.“