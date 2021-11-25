Cork firm LocalEyes acquired by Italian company

A Cork-based localisation firm was been acquired by an Italian company in a deal worth €25m.

LocalEyes, which started in 1997 working with Apple to help globalise the tech giant's brand, has been acquired by STAR7, an international content and product information firm.

LocalEyes currently has 12 offices across Europe and one in San Francisco, employing a total of 150 people. It has also worked with other large firms including Amazon and IBM.

In a statement, STAR7 said the transaction was being financed through the issuing of two bonds worth a total of €25m.

LocalEyes CEO Linda Spahija said they chose STAR7 because of the close match between the history and the vision of the two businesses.

We both have content localisation in our DNA, have seen extraordinary growth and view a tailor-made approach to business for premium customers as our mission," she said.

STAR7 chairman and CEO Lorenzo Mondo said the acquisition of LocalEyes was a key step forward in their strategic development.

"It greatly strengthens our presence in Europe and the United States," he said.

"We now lead the strategic technology sector for global content services and we have gained a customer of the calibre of Apple.

Alongside the other high-profile customers that STAR7 has become a trusted partner to over the years, Apple will be a key asset.”

STAR7 reported positive growth last year with revenues of more than €43m.

"We have been looking at LocalEyes very closely for some time," said Mr Mondo.

"Our group’s incredible performance in recent years has helped secure the deal, overcoming competition from large groups in the sector.

"This is a source of pride and makes us confident for the future. We are hopeful that the transaction and the significant synergies we have already identified will translate into results that give new impetus to our growth journey.”