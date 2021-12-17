IoD: Many top Irish bosses brace for hit from rising inflation

Over 80% of business leaders fear rising inflation will dent their financial growth during the first quarter of 2022.
A similarly high percentage are concerned that wage inflation will hamper their staff retention and recruitment capabilities, a survey by the Institute of Directors in Ireland shows.
Inflation hit a 20-year high of 5.3% in November, recent CSO figures showed, and economists expect prices to remain high next year if there is no relief in wholesale energy costs and wage pressures in the first half of 2022.
The survey also found that over a third of bosses have already seen their profits hit by supply chain chaos this year, with nearly half of them worried about more supply disruption during 2022.
“These are conclusive findings that general inflation, wage inflation, and supply chain issues are sources of real concern for business leaders,” said the institute’s chief executive Maura Quinn.
Wage inflation is the biggest concern for bosses, the survey shows, followed by supply chain constraints.