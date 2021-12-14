Google and Apple have 'vice-like grip' over phones in Britain, says watchdog 

With government backing, the regulator has stepped up scrutiny of the power wielded by tech groups
The Competition and Markets Authority said it had provisionally found that Apple and Google were able to leverage their market power to create largely self-contained ecosystems.

Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 16:34

Google and Apple hold a "vice-like grip" over how people use mobile phones, stripping any meaningful choice from the system and potentially hiking costs, Britain's competition regulator has said. 

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had provisionally found that the two groups were able to leverage their market power to create largely self-contained ecosystems.

The statement is a fresh warning to tech groups after the regulator, with British government backing, stepped up scrutiny of the power they wield in a world increasingly lived online.

It recently told Facebook owner Meta it had to sell Giphy, the popular animated images platform it bought in 2020.

The regulator said it would now consult on its initial Apple and Google findings and would welcome responses by February 7. It expects to issue a final report by June.

'Causing people to lose out'

"Apple and Google have developed a vice-like grip over how we use mobile phones and we're concerned that it's causing millions of people across the UK to lose out," said CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli.

Chris Philp, the tech and digital economy minister, said Britain's "new pro-competition regime" would level the playing field between tech giants and smaller businesses.

Apple says its ecosystems provide security and privacy, enabling businesses to sell goods and create jobs. 

"Apple believes in thriving and dynamic markets where innovation can flourish," it said.

Google said Android provided people with more choice than any other mobile platform in deciding which apps and app stores they use. 

  • Reuters

