Limerick manufacturing research facility to open in 2022

A new 30,000 square foot research centre that will help global and indigenous companies to adopt digital technology in their manufacturing processes is on course to open in Limerick in May next year.

IDA Ireland has announced several significant milestones relating to the Advance Manufacturing Centre (AMC) that will be located in Limerick’s National Technology Park. The agency has announced the appointment of Domhnall Carroll, former country lead in digital industries at Siemens, as AMC’s new site director, along with a strategic partnership with ABB Limited as AMC’s key technology partner.