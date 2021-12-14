Limerick manufacturing research facility to open in 2022

A new 30,000 square foot research centre that will help global and indigenous companies to adopt digital technology in their manufacturing processes is on course to open in Limerick in May next year.
IDA Ireland has announced several significant milestones relating to the Advance Manufacturing Centre (AMC) that will be located in Limerick’s National Technology Park. The agency has announced the appointment of Domhnall Carroll, former country lead in digital industries at Siemens, as AMC’s new site director, along with a strategic partnership with ABB Limited as AMC’s key technology partner.
Irish manufacturing employs more than 260,000 people in a range of sectors including biopharmaceuticals, medical technology, electronics, engineering and industrial technologies with 84% of such businesses located outside Dublin.
A range of new technologies including connected sensors, robotics and artificial intelligence along with new sustainability targets has led to significant changes to the products are developed and produced.
"From the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 to the global dual disruption associated with sustainable manufacturing and digitisation, manufacturers are challenged to transform their business models and operations in a timely and cost-effective manner," Mr Carroll said.
"The AMC is here to support such transformation and will provide a range of supports, from a digital transformation showcase, an end-to-end physical production environment, a digital control (and digital twin) environment, technical expertise and upskilling, thereby delivering a practical, hands-on destination for companies to address the challenges and opportunities around digitisation," he said.
Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland said the centre will support Ireland’s manufacturing base in remaining at the forefront of digital transformation and ensure that Ireland is recognised internationally as having a vibrant, collaborative, competitive and digitally-enabled industry base, ideally suited to delivering the next generation of manufacturing investments and commercialisation of research.
Speaking about ABB’s partnership and role in delivering the AMC, the company's managing director Stephen Doyle said the facility will provide Irish manufacturers with a best-in-class digital factory incorporating the latest advanced manufacturing technologies in an integrated and fully representative production environment.