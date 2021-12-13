Salaries of some senior tech and finance jobs climb 20% amid skills shortages

The salaries of some senior tech and finance jobs rose almost 20% and the jobs of some junior posts rose 8% in the past year amid continuing skills shortages during the pandemic
Maureen Lynch, director, Hays Ireland, pictured in the company's Cork office, South Mall. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 08:34
Eamon Quinn

The salaries of some senior tech and finance jobs rose almost 20% and the jobs of some junior posts rose 8% in the past year amid continuing skills shortages during the pandemic, according to recruiter Hays Ireland.

The survey which was based on 1,500 employers found that technology jobs attracted some of the largest pay hikes, accounting for 10 of the top 20 salary increases, while some jobs in accounting and finance also continued to attract hefty pay rises.

"The competition for talent has been a consistent theme across 2021 and we expect this to continue into the New Year," said Maureen Lynch, a director at Hays Ireland. 

"It has been well documented that we are operating in a candidate-driven market and this is reflected in rising salaries across the board," she said.

Hays Ireland said that the top salary increases in technology included a development operations manager at €95,000 which was up 18.8% in the year and a helpdesk analyst at €35,000 which was up 16.7%.

Finance and construction senior workers also attracted large salary increases, according to the survey.

The salaries of payroll supervisors climbed 20.5% to €58,750 and by 10% and senior payroll managers secured 10% increases to €70,000, according to the survey.

Organisation: Hays Ireland
<p>Government and industry must collaborate to reduce the dependency on carbon. File image: iStock</p>

