Salaries of some senior tech and finance jobs climb 20% amid skills shortages

The salaries of some senior tech and finance jobs rose almost 20% and the jobs of some junior posts rose 8% in the past year amid continuing skills shortages during the pandemic, according to recruiter Hays Ireland.

The survey which was based on 1,500 employers found that technology jobs attracted some of the largest pay hikes, accounting for 10 of the top 20 salary increases, while some jobs in accounting and finance also continued to attract hefty pay rises.