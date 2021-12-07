BMW aims to sell two million purely electric vehicles by 2025

BMW has sold its one millionth electric vehicle (EV) - including purely electric and hybrid vehicles - and plans to reach two million sales of purely electric vehicles by 2025, the German carmaker said.

Around 70% of EVs sold so far were hybrids, board member Pieter Nota said in a roundtable with journalists, adding that the company believed hybrid models would continue to play an important role in particular for customers without easy access to chargers.