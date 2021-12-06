Aldi to open new store in Kanturk in €7m investment

Discount supermarket chain Aldi is set to open a new store in North Cork in a €7m investment.

The store will bring up to 25 permanent new jobs to Kanturk after planning permission for the supermarket was secured.

The store is expected to be open in late 2023 and will be the 25th Aldi in Cork.

The development will be carried out on Percival Street, creating 80 jobs during the construction phase.

Aldi say it will be powered “by 100% renewable electricity” and will be constructed “in Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design”.

The 1,315sqm store will feature 103 car parking spaces and eight bike parking spaces and will also include a two-storey café/restaurant unit facing onto Percival Street. It will also provide for four free-to-use electric vehicle-charging points.

An access road will join Percival Street to the new Kanturk link road and will include a dedicated cycle lane, which will improve access to the town centre and the new national school.

“It is great news to get the green light from Cork County Council for our new Kanturk store,” said Colin Breslin, Aldi’s Regional Managing Director.

“The local team are really looking forward to welcoming both existing and new customers to our Kanturk store. The store will also provide further opportunity for local food and drink producers to work with Aldi.”

Currently, the chain employs more than 4,650 people and operates a network of 149 stores across the country.