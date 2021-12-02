Deloitte appoints two new senior partners

Noel Garvey and Eoin O’Lideadha are named as partners with professional services firm Deloitte
Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland; with Eoin O’Lideadha and Noel Garvey, newly appointed partners; and Deirdre Power, chair of Deloitte Ireland.

Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 19:30
Joe Dermody

Global professional services firm Deloitte has bolstered its leadership team, naming Noel Garvey and Eoin O’Lideadha as partners.

The company continues on its recruitment drive, having announced 300 new roles back in April.

Noel Garvey joins the professional services and consulting business as a partner in Deloitte's Actuarial, Rewards & Analytics department, while Eoin O’Lideadha joins as a partner on the Government, Infrastructure and Real Estate team.

Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland, said: “Noel and Eoin will add to the strength and depth of experience that we have in our actuarial and infrastructure teams. They are significant appointments to our business.

“The common thread we see emerging from our clients is the disruptive nature of their operating environments, resulting in an ongoing need to transform and adapt, be it from a technological, regulatory or societal standpoint.” 

Noel Garvey has 25 years of actuarial and insurance experience, locally and overseas. He was MD of the non-life actuarial services practice in KPMG, while he has also led the actuarial functions of ESG and Aviva General Insurance.

Noel also acts as the Peer Review Actuary to several of the most senior non-life actuaries in the Irish market and has reported to the High Court of Ireland for some the largest non-life insurance portfolio transfers in the Irish market.

Eoin O’Lideadha has 25 years of experience in advising corporates and government departments, including on infrastructure, mergers and acquisitions, financing, and general corporate strategy. He is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and holds a BComm and a Masters in Accounting from UCD.

