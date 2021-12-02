Sustainability key to future for Port of Cork, says new chair

Sustainable development is key to the future of Cork Harbour, says Michael Walsh, newly appointed chair of the Port of Cork Company (POCC) for the next five years.

“It’s an exciting era for the region and for the Port and we are mindful of creating a sustainable future for all communities who live on and are reliant on the harbour and the port’s operations,” said Mr Walsh, who is also chief commercial officer with the US energy technology company Smart Wires.

“The €100m investment in phase two of the Ringaskiddy terminal will allow us to move the remainder of our container business from the city to the lower harbour. It will also increase our port capacity, bringing more business and jobs to the region.”

Mr Walsh also cited the completion of the M28 road as vital for increased capacity. Other key projects include plans to develop bulk trade at Marino Point and to utilise its rail link where feasible, thus reducing the carbon impact of this trade by moving freight from road to rail.

Prior to his CCO role with Smart Wires, Mr Walsh held senior leadership roles in EirGrid, ESB, IWEA as well as lecturing in UCD. He also currently chairs the Research Advisory Committee for the Global Power System Transformation Consortium. He has a phD in Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration.

The POCC also recently appointed HR specialist Joan McGrath as a director to the board. She is also a current board member also of the Irish Aviation Authority. In 2020, the POCC also appointed Gillian Keating, former President of Cork Chamber and corporate partner with law firm Ronan Daly Jermyn, to its board.

Mr Walsh was formally appointed by Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, who said: "Mr Walsh brings a wealth of executive management experience governing major infrastructure projects, as well as extensive board experience, and I am confident that he will be a good fit in this role with the Port of Cork Company. I wish him every success as he takes on the challenge of leading the company at an exciting time as they move to their new container handling terminal at Ringaskiddy.”