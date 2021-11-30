Croom Precision Medical secures Limerick business award

Medical device firm Croom Precision Medical was named overall Business of the Year at the Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards.

The firm specialises in designing and manufacturing precision components for the medical device industry.

The company was set up in 1984 by Paddy Byrnes and focuses on the machining and handling of precious metals for use in a sterile environment. Employing, 40 people, it is now led by Paddy's son, Patrick Byrnes.

The company has longstanding relationships with a number of international players including several household names based in the strong MedTech sector in the South and West of Ireland. It secured the overall award at a ceremony that marked the resilience of the region’s business community and its employees.

Back after an absence of one year due to Covid, this year’s event, held at the Limerick Strand Hotel, was restricted in the interest of public health from the annual 400 plus attendee event to just a small group drawn from Chamber executive, board representatives, sponsors and winners.

A new addition to the awards – in recognition of the challenge businesses faced and overcame over the past year – was ‘Best Pandemic Pivot Business Award’, which went to Fitzgerald’s Woodlands Hotel in Adare for an investment that saw it rally through Covid. The investment included a new Treehouse outdoor dining area, cabins and a new vegetable garden.

The event sponsored by the Technological University of the Shannon; Midlands Midwest (TUS) saw nine awards on the night.

Best Pandemic Pivot Award: Fitzgerald’s Woodlands Hotel

Best Emerging Business Award: Crew Brewing Co.

Best Large Business Award: Kirby Group Engineering

Best SME Business Award: Croom Precision Medical

Best CSR Organisation Award: Lime Tree Theatre and Lidl Ireland.

Best Not for Profit Award: Learning Hub Limerick.

Best Retail and Hospitality Business Award: Limerick Strand Hotel

Best Employer: Kirby Group.

Best Overall Business of the Year Award: Croom Precision Medical

"It’s been such a challenging 20 months or so, but we’ve seen our businesses rise to that challenge, often in very trying circumstances but always with a desire and commitment to stay going," Limerick Chamber President Donnacha Hurley said.

"That’s why I think these awards really stand out.”