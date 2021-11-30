Croom Precision Medical secures Limerick business award

The awards had a new category in recognition of the challenge businesses overcame over the past year – ‘Best Pandemic Pivot Business Award’
Croom Precision Medical secures Limerick business award

(Left to right) At the Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards are Professor Vincent Cunnane of TUS, Patrick Byrne of Croom Precision Medical, Limerick Chamber President Donnacha Hurley and Chamber CEO Dee Ryan.

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 10:44
Alan Healy

Medical device firm Croom Precision Medical was named overall Business of the Year at the Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards.

The firm specialises in designing and manufacturing precision components for the medical device industry.

The company was set up in 1984 by Paddy Byrnes and focuses on the machining and handling of precious metals for use in a sterile environment. Employing, 40 people, it is now led by Paddy's son, Patrick Byrnes. 

The company has longstanding relationships with a number of international players including several household names based in the strong MedTech sector in the South and West of Ireland. It secured the overall award at a ceremony that marked the resilience of the region’s business community and its employees. 

Back after an absence of one year due to Covid, this year’s event, held at the Limerick Strand Hotel, was restricted in the interest of public health from the annual 400 plus attendee event to just a small group drawn from Chamber executive, board representatives, sponsors and winners.

A new addition to the awards – in recognition of the challenge businesses faced and overcame over the past year – was ‘Best Pandemic Pivot Business Award’, which went to Fitzgerald’s Woodlands Hotel in Adare for an investment that saw it rally through Covid. The investment included a new Treehouse outdoor dining area, cabins and a new vegetable garden.

The event sponsored by the Technological University of the Shannon; Midlands Midwest (TUS) saw nine awards on the night.

  • Best Pandemic Pivot Award: Fitzgerald’s Woodlands Hotel
  • Best Emerging Business Award: Crew Brewing Co. 
  • Best Large Business Award: Kirby Group Engineering
  • Best SME Business Award: Croom Precision Medical
  • Best CSR Organisation Award: Lime Tree Theatre and Lidl Ireland.
  • Best Not for Profit Award: Learning Hub Limerick. 
  • Best Retail and Hospitality Business Award: Limerick Strand Hotel
  • Best Employer: Kirby Group. 
  • Best Overall Business of the Year Award: Croom Precision Medical

"It’s been such a challenging 20 months or so, but we’ve seen our businesses rise to that challenge, often in very trying circumstances but always with a desire and commitment to stay going," Limerick Chamber President Donnacha Hurley said. 

"That’s why I think these awards really stand out.”

Read More

Engineering firm named Tipperary business of the year

More in this section

Losses more than double at Trump's Doonbeg resort Losses more than double at Trump's Doonbeg resort
Technology Stock Jack Dorsey’s resignation as Twitter CEO ‘not totally unexpected’
Jack Dorseys Square collaborates with Refugee Network Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down
Munster BusinessPlace: LimerickOrganisation: Croom Precision MedicalOrganisation: Fitzgerald’s Woodlands HotelOrganisation: Limerick Chamber
<p>Airline easyJet has said it is already seeing some impact on demand from the new Omicron variant of coronavirus (David Parry/PA)</p>

EasyJet reveals Omicron fears starting to hit bookings

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices