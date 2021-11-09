Engineering firm named Tipperary business of the year

Mechanical engineering firm Buttimer Engineering Boston Scientific has been named Tipperary's Business of the Year at the annual awards ceremony hosted by the Tipperary Chamber of Commerce.

The awards received their greatest number of applications on record and were adjudicated by an independent panel led by Gillian Barry of the Technological University of the Shannon.

Buttimer Engineering, which took the top award, is a diversified firm specialising in bulk materials handling systems and high-quality steel fabrication. Based in Cahir, County Tipperary, they operate in a wide range of industries serving clients in Ireland, the UK and Europe. Over the last 40 years, the company has grown its team to over 100 employees.

Their application impressed judges as it illustrated a remarkable strategy in the areas of innovation, growth, value proposition to its customers and its contribution to the region.

Speaking of the win Fergal Buttimer said: “We are delighted to win this award, it really means so much and I would like to thank the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce and all the sponsors who supported today’s event. This award is a testament to the hard work, expert skills and vision of the entire staff at Buttimer Engineering and a brilliant boost for everyone on the team. We are privileged to be in such highly esteemed company today and congratulations to all the winners.”

Chamber President, Paula Carney-Hoffler said it has been a tough couple of years for everyone. "A war of attrition for many of us in the business community but the resilience, adaptability and tenacity of the Tipperary Business Awards winners has really shone through this afternoon and given everyone a great lift."

"There is no doubt about it, the future for Tipperary businesses is bright, in fact, we were blown away by the sheer volume of entries received in the start-up and new emerging business category sponsored by the Local Enterprise Office, so watch this space.”

Sr Eileen Fahey founder of Aiséirí wins the President's Award at the Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

Sr. Eileen Fahey the founder of Aiséirí won the prestigious President’s Award. In 1983, she set up a treatment centre for those struggling with addiction and their families. To this day Aiséirí is a place where there is a wealth of understanding, care and experience, that can help those living in the despair of addiction, take the first vital step to recovery.

Sr. Eileen said: "I really feel that I am accepting this award on behalf of all the people who have been involved in Aiséirí since the early days, this award is for them."