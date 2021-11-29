Pfizer plans to make 80m doses of its new Covid pill

Pfizer now expects to manufacture 80m treatment courses of its experimental Covid-19 antiviral drug, up from a previous forecast of 50m, chief executive officer Albert Bourla said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

Earlier this month, Pfizer said it expects to manufacture 180,000 treatment courses by the end of this year and at least 50m courses by the end of next year, including 21m in the first half of 2022.