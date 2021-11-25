Patrick Coveney to leave Greencore after 14 years 

Patrick Coveney - who has led the food firm Greencore over the past 14 years - plans to step down from the food firm at the end of March next year.
In a statement to the London stock market, Greencore said that Mr Coveney was leaving for a senior role elsewhere but did not elaborate on the reasons for his departure at this time.
Greencore chair Gary Kennedy will run the company for the time being.
"On behalf of the board, I would like to express our deep gratitude to Patrick for leading the business for the past 14 years and for transforming Greencore into the UK's leading convenience food business," Mr Kennedy said.
"We wish him well in the future."
Greencore had under Mr Coveney expanded its operations in sandwiches and salads and other food products in Britain to large retailers.
The food firm became one of the largest sandwich makers in Britain.
It subsequently entered the US by acquiring food manufacturing plants.
However, the US expansion was short-lived and the company was forced to do a u-turn and exit the US in 2018.
The shares rose in London by 1.5% to value the firm at almost £710m (€835m).