Quintas eyes talent retention as it unveils new managing partner

Paul O'Connell takes on lead role with accountants Quintas, as Tim McCarthy moves to lead strategic business advisory team
Tim McCarthy, managing partner of Quintas for the past 15 years, and Paul O'Connell, the firm's new managing partner.

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 13:19
Joe Dermody

Quintas is keeping talent acquisition and retention at the core of its strategy, says Paul O'Connell, newly appointed managing partner at the Cork-baserd audit and accountancy firm.

He takes over the role from Tim McCarthy, who has has led the Cork-based firm for the past 15 years and who continues as a partner, heading up their strategic business advisory team.

Paul O'Connell joined Quintas in 2000 upon completion of a Business Studies degree in UCC. He will continue to work closely with his existing clients in this new role.

Mr O’Connell said: “I am honoured to have been chosen by my fellow partners to serve as managing partner. Quintas is a fantastic place to work and build a successful career.

“I look forward to leading the team and developing the next generation of talent, cementing the firm as an employer of choice. I would like to express my thanks to Tim for all the work he has done in building Quintas over the past 15 years. I look forward to continuing to work together.” 

Her will lead a team of over 50 professionals and operates across multiple sectors. The team's services include corporate finance, banking, debt resolution and insolvency, succession planning, tax restructuring, mergers and acquisitions and mediation.

Tim McCarthy, outgoing managing partner, said: “I would like to congratulate Paul on his appointment. I have worked with Paul for most of his career and I know that he has the expertise to successfully lead Quintas into this next phase.”

