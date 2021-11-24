Eir grows customer base and revenues

Cash on the company's balance sheet was €192m
Eir grows customer base and revenues

Eir said its postpay mobile customer base was up 10% and TV customers up 6%.

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 17:06
Alan Healy

Telecoms firm Eir increased its fibre broadband base by 5% over the past year helping to increase revenues by 1% to €302m.

Figures for the quarter ending on September 30 shows stable financial results with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)of €142m. 

Eir said its postpay mobile customer base was up 10% and TV customers up 6%.

The firm's wholesale customer base increased by 3% or 13,000 while retail customers fell by a similar amount.

Cash on the company's balance sheet was €192m while operating costs for the three-month period jumped 7% to €102m.

“Our performance in the quarter to September was solid, with continued year-on-year growth across our fibre, mobile, TV and bundled customer bases, coupled with revenue growth in data services and postpay mobile, as well as growth from our recent acquisition of Evros as well as NBP access," Stephen Tighe, Eir's chief financial officer said.

“We expect a continued strong performance into the future, with further growth in revenue and EBITDA, continued business streamlining and optimisation, strong cash generation, and important capital expenditure on our fibre and mobile networks to drive future growth.”

Read More

Energy prices predicted to stay elevated despite Met forecasts for mild winter         

More in this section

Red Bull founder lands bumper pay of €680m as sales grow Red Bull founder lands bumper pay of €680m as sales grow
Britvic sees recovery in Ireland — Ballygowan and MiWadi sales increase as restrictions ease Britvic sees recovery in Ireland — Ballygowan and MiWadi sales increase as restrictions ease
British Chambers of Commerce conference Former M&S boss appointed chairman of Asda
#Broadband PlanOrganisation: Eir
<p>Irish Ferries container and terminal division at Dublin and Belfast was however apparently boosted by Brexit.</p>

Irish Ferries revenues weighed as freight takes direct route to France to avoid Brexit delays  

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices