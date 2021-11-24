Eir grows customer base and revenues

Telecoms firm Eir increased its fibre broadband base by 5% over the past year helping to increase revenues by 1% to €302m.
Figures for the quarter ending on September 30 shows stable financial results with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)of €142m.
Eir said its postpay mobile customer base was up 10% and TV customers up 6%.
The firm's wholesale customer base increased by 3% or 13,000 while retail customers fell by a similar amount.
Cash on the company's balance sheet was €192m while operating costs for the three-month period jumped 7% to €102m.
“Our performance in the quarter to September was solid, with continued year-on-year growth across our fibre, mobile, TV and bundled customer bases, coupled with revenue growth in data services and postpay mobile, as well as growth from our recent acquisition of Evros as well as NBP access," Stephen Tighe, Eir's chief financial officer said.
“We expect a continued strong performance into the future, with further growth in revenue and EBITDA, continued business streamlining and optimisation, strong cash generation, and important capital expenditure on our fibre and mobile networks to drive future growth.”