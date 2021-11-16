Convention Centre Dublin revenues slump by 86% due to Covid impact

Revenues at the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD) plunged by 86.5% – or €17.2m – to €2.68m last year due to the Covid-19 impact on largescale events.
All major events at the CCD, since March of last year, were cancelled or postponed, though the business remained active with the Oireachtas staging Dáil and Seanad sittings at the Convention Centre.
The Convention Centre recorded an operating loss of €2.94m after the revenue drop.
New accounts for CCD operator, Spencer Dock Convention Centre Dublin (SDCCD) DAC show overall revenues reduced by 63% – or €18m – from a record €28.6m in 2019 to €10.6m last year.
The revenue decline was cushioned somewhat by income to SDCCD DAC from the owner of the centre, the Office Of Public Works (OPW) declining by a much lower 8.6% to €7.94m.
“2020 was an exceptionally difficult year for the events industry throughout Ireland due to the pandemic,” said the Convention Centre’s chief executive Stephen Meehan.
“Our focus has been to maintain continuity and to ensure our readiness to restore normal service once public health restrictions permitted,” he said.
“We have a very healthy pipeline of bookings filling up for 2022 and future years, reaffirming our position as a high-quality venue capable of attracting major international events,” he said.