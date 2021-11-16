Convention Centre Dublin revenues slump by 86% due to Covid impact

Revenues at the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD) plunged by 86.5% – or €17.2m – to €2.68m last year due to the Covid-19 impact on largescale events.

All major events at the CCD, since March of last year, were cancelled or postponed, though the business remained active with the Oireachtas staging Dáil and Seanad sittings at the Convention Centre.