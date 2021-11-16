Convention Centre Dublin revenues slump by 86% due to Covid impact

All major events at the CCD, since March of last year, were cancelled or postponed, though the business remained active with the Oireachtas staging Dáil and Seanad sittings at the Convention Centre
Convention Centre Dublin revenues slump by 86% due to Covid impact

Dublin's Convention Centre has 'a very healthy pipeline of bookings filling up for 2022'.

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 18:59
Gordon Deegan

Revenues at the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD) plunged by 86.5% – or €17.2m – to €2.68m last year due to the Covid-19 impact on largescale events.

All major events at the CCD, since March of last year, were cancelled or postponed, though the business remained active with the Oireachtas staging Dáil and Seanad sittings at the Convention Centre.

The Convention Centre recorded an operating loss of €2.94m after the revenue drop.

New accounts for CCD operator, Spencer Dock Convention Centre Dublin (SDCCD) DAC show overall revenues reduced by 63% – or €18m – from a record €28.6m in 2019 to €10.6m last year.

The revenue decline was cushioned somewhat by income to SDCCD DAC from the owner of the centre, the Office Of Public Works (OPW) declining by a much lower 8.6% to €7.94m.

“2020 was an exceptionally difficult year for the events industry throughout Ireland due to the pandemic,” said the Convention Centre’s chief executive Stephen Meehan.

“Our focus has been to maintain continuity and to ensure our readiness to restore normal service once public health restrictions permitted,” he said.

“We have a very healthy pipeline of bookings filling up for 2022 and future years, reaffirming our position as a high-quality venue capable of attracting major international events,” he said.

Read More

Guinness owner Diageo expects 16% surge in first-half global sales

More in this section

Kenmare Two Irish companies planning to return combined €170m to shareholders
HAVING A PINT OF GUINNESS DRINKING Guinness owner Diageo expects 16% surge in first-half global sales
Irish commercial property landlord Yew Grove Reit tentatively agrees to sell for €127.8m  Irish commercial property landlord Yew Grove Reit tentatively agrees to sell for €127.8m 
Convention Centre
Euros Real Estate Concept

Irish proptech firm Lintil raises €250,000 to fund UK expansion

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices