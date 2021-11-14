Limerick's ActionPoint acquires Dublin IT firm

Limerick digital transformation firm ActionPoint has acquired Dublin-based IT services firm ICT Project Management in a multi-million euro deal.

It is the second acquisition in the past three years for the company whose customers include Munster Rugby, the National Lottery, and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement, ActionPoint said the deal will further strengthen its position in the Dublin market. Following the acquisition, the combined revenues of the ActionPoint Technology group will be in excess of €16m.

The company also expects to announce that more than a dozen jobs will be created in the next 18 to 24 months as a result of this acquisition, strengthening the service offering for both its Irish and international client base.

Founded by Barry Byrne in 2002 and headquartered in Ballymount in Dublin, ICT Project Management provides IT services across a wide range of sectors including biotechnology, legal, financial services, and manufacturing.

“We are delighted to be partnering with ActionPoint in the next chapter of our journey and bolstering our service offering with cloud, digital transformation, and software development expertise," said Mr Byrne.

'Additional expertise'

"It will be business as usual for our existing customers and partners and, in time, they will benefit from the additional expertise that this new partnership brings.”

David Jeffreys, CEO of ActionPoint, said the acquisition is another significant milestone for the company as it expands its presence into Dublin.

"We now have an extensive client base that includes the whole island of Ireland and the UK and the US," he said.

"Barry and the team have built a reputation for excellent customer service and technical expertise over the last 19 years, and we are excited to add ActionPoint’s capability to support ICT’s customers in their digital transformation journey.”

Headquartered in Castletroy, ActionPoint provides a range of technology services focused on helping companies to grow and scale through the design, development, and delivery of bespoke software development and managed IT services. The company also has offices located in Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Lisburn.