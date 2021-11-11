Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with TEKenable, Avolon, Pinergy, Vyta, Home Plus and Walkers.

Darren Kelly has been appointed Salesforce practice lead at TEKenable, the digital transformation platform. He will manage and grow the existing Salesforce practice within TEKenable to cater for the significant demand for Salesforce Cloud services in Ireland, UK and Europe. Darren has over 25 years of experience in the IT Industry with expertise across legacy and cloud platforms delivering customer solutions and transformation programmes. He is a specialist in core Salesforce Clouds such as sales, service and custom platform solutions. Darren has established a track record in architecture and scaling customer solutions having worked in Salesforce professional services for 14 years with companies such as Waeg, Clout Partners and Appirio.

Ciara Ruane has been appointed as chief people officer with aircraft leasing company Avolon. Ciara brings over 20 years of human resources experience working in strategic HR and effectiveness. Most recently, she was group director of people and culture at retail company Primark. She also led Primark’s diversity and inclusion agenda, wellbeing strategy and corporate giving programmes. She also previously worked for Willis Towers Watson for over 10 years where she led the reward, talent and communications consulting practice where she focused on developing Willis Towers Watson’s HR, reward, culture and talent strategies and solutions for their top 200 clients. Ciara is a graduate of Smurfit Business School and has a degree in Science from UCC.

Cillian Moloney has been appointed as corporate sales manager for the Munster and Connacht regions with Pinergy, the clean electricity provider. Based out of Pinergy’s Cork offices, Cillian will have a particular focus on the growth opportunities in the city and county of Cork, where Pinergy has a strong customer base. He will support the sales of Pinergy’s smart energy supply and solutions. He is originally from Glanmire in Cork. Prior to joining Pinergy he was the senior business development executive for information technology services firm Iron Mountain. Cillian also served as national head of business development for Sweep, a Dublin-based motor sales startup. He has also worked with eir and Kearys Motor Group.

Katrina Quinn has been promoted to global partner manager with secure IT recycling company Vyta. With Vyta since 2019, she joined as a data security specialist. She brings more than 30 years of senior level experience. She was previously business development manager with internet communications company Voxbit. She also spent 20 years with the online directory company Yell. She has also worked in London for IPC Media as group head of digital publications, leading the company’s transition to digital media. Katrina is an advanced GDPR qualified professional and an active committee member of the annual Newry Business Christmas Children’s Charity Appeal. She has won several UK national awards for customer excellence.

Conor Killian has been appointed as chief financial officer with equity release specialist Home Plus, reporting directly to Ian Higgins, CEO. Conor was previously head of finance at Great American International Insurance. He has over 15 years’ experience in finance roles at Aviva and AXA. He spent eight years at Aviva Life International as an investment accounting & treasury manager and a senior investments analyst. He also spent eight years at AXA, working in London, Paris and Dublin in roles including investment reporting manager, project manager and head of group investment monitoring and head of finance, planning and reporting. Conor is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Jonathan Sheehan has been appointed as managing partner of financial services law firm Walkers, taking over from Garry Ferguson, who has completed his nine-year term and continues in his role as head of tax. Jonathan joined Walkers in 2015 as partner and head of tax in Dublin. His practice covers tax and legal advice on structured finance and capital markets, investment funds, financial services, corporate, banking and real estate. He was previously a partner with Arthur Cox. He holds a degree in Law from TCD and a Master of Laws from Cambridge. He is a chartered tax advisor with the Irish Tax Institute. He is a member of the Irish Debt Securities Association (IDSA) and of Irish Funds (IF).