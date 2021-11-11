Discounted furniture and interiors outlet opens in Blackpool, Cork

EZ Living Interiors opens a new outlet in Northpoint Business Park, Blackpool, Cork, its 14th nationwide store
Discounted furniture and interiors outlet opens in Blackpool, Cork

The new EZ Living Interiors outlet in Northpoint Business Park, Blackpool, Cork.

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 14:55
Zoe Keane

A new EZ Living Interiors outlet has opened up this week in Northpoint Business Park, Blackpool, Cork.

A family business in operation since 1988, run by Caroline, James and Gavin White. EZ Living Interiors has 14 stores nationwide with two distribution centres in the Republic of Ireland, both based in Cork, plus another distribution centre in Belfast.

“We have 30 trucks on the road everyday serving the country, and we do all the deliveries with our own fully trained in house teams,” said James.

Caroline White, of Ez Living Interiors, added: “What we’re putting into this outlet are discontinued ranges or floor models. This outlet offers an opportunity to buy Ez Living Interiors products with discounts of up to 90%.” 

Speaking of their bespoke home interior products, Gavin White said: “Our furniture is from all parts of the world. Before COVID we spent up to two months a year travelling all over Europe and the far east.

“We source our own products, we design them, we choose our own materials and we make products that are extremely commercial and what we feel are the correct trends for our customers. Because we buy the products directly, we have a really unique offering and inspirational stores with over 70 sofa choices, 30 bedroom ranges, 30 dining ranges, and they’re all in stock for delivery too.”

 Gavin said EZ Living Interiors has something to suit all price ranges, whether you’re a new homeowner, on a budget, or just want to spruce up your home.

“It’s for everyone who owns a house. From first time buyers, to doer-uppers, there really is something for everyone,” said Gavin.

Whilst the people of Cork can now buy premium quality products at massively discounted prices, there’s an added bonus.

“In our bid towards a more sustainable business model and going that extra mile, this is a great way to give these products another home,” said Gavin.

#Munster Business
