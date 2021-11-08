Google market value passes $2tn mark on back of share rally 

Google parent Alphabet saw its shares rally to breach $2trn (€1.72trn) in market value for the first time, fuelled by a rebound in spending on digital ads and growth in its cloud business.

Its Class A shares gained as much as 1.2% to a record high, with the stock extending a recent rally to a fifth session. Alphabet is the top performer among the five biggest US tech stocks this year, with a more than 70% advance, fuelled largely by the growth in Google’s advertising business.