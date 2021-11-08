Kingspan expects ‘significant’ profit jump to €750m this year

Building insulation business Kingspan has said it expects to generate trading profits of €750m this year, “significantly” ahead of the €508.2m profit it recorded last year.
In a trading update, covering the third quarter and the year to date, the Cavan-headquartered specialist building supplies group said its order backlog remains strong and its activity pipeline is “generally encouraging” – including for clients in the data, technology, logistics and electric vehicle production sectors.
Kingspan said sales in the first nine months of the year amounted to €4.72bn, up 44% on the same period last year.
The third quarter, alone, saw a 50% increase.
Year-on-year sales in its core insulated panels division increased by 47% and 53% in the nine months and the third quarter, respectively.